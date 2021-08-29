Letter: Support needed for environmental justice bill

Western North Carolina will soon experience environmental degradation because of our legislators’ inability to act on climate policy. Our beautiful mountains that attract millions of tourists every year are at risk of being destroyed because of our political leaders’ delayed action on critical climate policy. The local economy will be at risk if we do not do everything in our power to protect our beautiful mountains. I hope we can all call on our elected representatives in Washington to address this crisis.

I live in Asheville and have seen the impacts of climate change firsthand. The winters are starting to feel like mild summers now. I remember my first semester at Warren Wilson College back in 2018 so vividly; it was a winter wonderland. The snow brought me the tranquility and peace I needed to make it through the semester. Sadly, that was the last time in my three years living in Asheville I ever experienced such weather.

I hope Rep. Madison Cawthorn will support the Environmental Justice for All Act that would ensure resources are directed to those most impacted by this crisis.

— Madison Sings

Swannanoa