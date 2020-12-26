Letter: Take my place in line?

The vaccines are coming. Looks like first jabs, per N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (Phase 1a), go to health care and nursing home workers, medics, police and firefighters, and rightly so. Second wave (1b): “Adults at highest risk of severe illness and those at highest risk for exposure.” Third (Phase 2) box begins with “Adults.”

I am 71 and in good health, retired and living alone. I am not at great risk from this virus. I was wondering if there is any movement afoot to let folks like me to allow someone younger and working, or looking for work, to take our place in line?

For progressives, the down-ballot returns from Nov. 3 are alarming. Our side has not drawn in the numbers of young voters we expected. It may be that many younger voters and nonvoters do not connect with the agenda promoted by what they view as a financially comfortable, soft liberal-Dem establishment. Yet here we have a vaccine policy that rewards seniors while those at risk in our retail, restaurant and service sectors are told they have to wait. To them, yet another example of “greedy geezers,” ensconced in mountaintop luxury, drawing Social Security, expecting to live to the age of 110, then floating away on a fluffy bed of kale, lofted to Valhalla by Angel Cats.

Time to recognize the odds they are up against and let them take our place in line. Encourage them to join us in building the bulwark we will need to survive the ecological, demographic and economic tsunami headed our way. We might work together to restructure an economy that can sustain their future retirement. To this end, tribal elders might tactfully point out that our planet really doesn’t need another app or Instagram influencer. Perhaps guide them toward welding and CNC lathe mastery?

— Larry Abbott

Asheville