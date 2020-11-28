Letter: Take the time for a hand recount

In a recount for a gap of 10,000 votes or less, it is not enough to run ballots through tabulator machines. A hand recount with voter verification needs to be done.

With this unusual high-absentee ballot election and with large opportunities for fraud — every effort must be made to assure voters of election integrity.

The N.C. State Board of Elections was in no hurry to get in the votes — an extra nine days were allocated. (Where have those ballots been for over a week?) Now, there should not be a hurry to cut corners with ballot/voter verification.

— Catherine A. Gallagher

Asheville

Editor’s note: The State Board of Elections voted Nov. 24 to certify the state’s general election results, except for five races in which there are pending protests.