Letter: Taking action shows kids that we care

Western North Carolina has undergone a climate-related disaster that will change lives, not just for now, but for many years. Some of us will never really recover. Studies have shown that the long-term negative impacts of an event like Helene will be felt for well over a decade. We will be dealing with the ripple effects of families torn apart, communities scattered and health care interrupted.

For children, this can be especially traumatic. With schooling disrupted and caregivers overstressed, they can feel adrift in a world that no longer feels secure. Helping our children is a crucial part of our recovery. They need to feel that all of us are concerned for their future. They need to see that all of us are willing to do what we can to secure a safer, better world.

It’s understandable that one might think, “Nothing I can do will make any difference,” and in a way, that is true. Our actions as individuals will not matter much, but none of us exist only as individuals. It is in our collective commitment to many small actions that we matter.

When children see the adults around them take whatever small steps we can to address climate change and community needs, it helps them feel more secure. When we try to use less energy, pick up trash or recycle what we can, we are telling our youths that we care about them and their future.

Also, it makes us feel better, too. When we all do our tiny bit, the pieces come together. We are taking a hand in our own futures. We are telling each other that we care. We are showing respect for others, for ourselves and for the Earth.

— Brita Larsen Clark

Candler