Letter: Taking action shows kids that we care

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Western North Carolina has undergone a climate-related disaster that will change lives, not just for now, but for many years. Some of us will never really recover. Studies have shown that the long-term negative impacts of an event like Helene will be felt for well over a decade. We will be dealing with the ripple effects of families torn apart, communities scattered and health care interrupted.

For children, this can be especially traumatic. With schooling disrupted and caregivers overstressed, they can feel adrift in a world that no longer feels secure. Helping our children is a crucial part of our recovery. They need to feel that all of us are concerned for their future. They need to see that all of us are willing to do what we can to secure a safer, better world.

It’s understandable that one might think, “Nothing I can do will make any difference,” and in a way, that is true. Our actions as individuals will not matter much, but none of us exist only as individuals. It is in our collective commitment to many small actions that we matter.

When children see the adults around them take whatever small steps we can to address climate change and community needs, it helps them feel more secure. When we try to use less energy, pick up trash or recycle what we can, we are telling our youths that we care about them and their future.

Also, it makes us feel better, too. When we all do our tiny bit, the pieces come together. We are taking a hand in our own futures. We are telling each other that we care. We are showing respect for others, for ourselves and for the Earth.

— Brita Larsen Clark
Candler

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.