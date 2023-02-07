Letter: Taking heart from messages about beauty

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

A few years ago, I was walking down the street when I glanced at a telephone pole, and I saw a glint of silver. When I looked closer, I saw that it was a silver sticker with the words “You Are Beautiful” printed on it in black letters.

Seeing this sticker made me feel lighter about my appearance. I saw these stickers all around town, and I was touched that someone would leave this message for a stranger to find. I was also grateful that there was some voice, even if it was just a sticker, contradicting the negative body image that our modern world is constantly pushing.

It’s essential that there are positive messages about body image in the world to contradict negative ones because otherwise, young women’s self-esteem just keeps getting bombarded by societal expectations. When faced with million-dollar advertising industries, cultivating a positive body image can feel impossible, but it is in moments like these, when simple stickers remind people that they are beautiful, that we can see ourselves in a positive light, that we remember it is possible.

So the next time you feel insecure about how you look, remember — even if there isn’t a sticker nearby — you are beautiful.

— Juniper Finneron
Seventh grade student
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Taking heart from messages about beauty

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.