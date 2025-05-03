Letter: Tax hike, targeted cuts needed at ACS

More to the story: I led the effort to change Asheville City Schools (ACS) from an appointment system to a democratic, elected board during the pandemic and started the Asheville City Schools District Wide Parent Group, a place where parents can share their concerns as well as post fundraising and school events. The membership consists of staff and parents.

I grew up in Asheville and attended both Claxton Elementary School and Newton School and began my early career as an art and theater teacher.

Over the years, I have been privy to all kinds of complaints regarding ACS management in central offices. I’ve witnessed countless losses in staff leaving our district, turnover of principals and a multitude of superintendents who come and go with very little investment in our community and basically no change in the opportunity gap.

We currently are asking our community to support the 2-cent tax for our schools, which amounts to a bake sale. Why is it that our boots-on-the-ground staff are asked to sacrifice when we continue to see no cuts to central offices staff, several of whom are making six-figure salaries?

In the past four years, our district shut down two amazing schools, and countless families migrated to charter schools. It seems that everyone has made sacrifices with the exception of those with the highest salaries who hold questionable jobs in a shrinking and much smaller school district than Buncombe County Schools. Is anyone in power listening? The teachers and staff are tired. Summer can’t come soon enough.

— Honor Moor

Founder, ACS District Wide Parent Group

Asheville