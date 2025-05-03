Letter: Tax hike, targeted cuts needed at ACS

Posted on by Letters
FOR THE SCHOOLS: Supporters of the Two Cents for AVL campaign are asking the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to raise the supplemental property tax rate for the Asheville City Schools district. Photo courtesy of Honor Moor

More to the story: I led the effort to change Asheville City Schools (ACS) from an appointment system to a democratic, elected board during the pandemic and started the Asheville City Schools District Wide Parent Group, a place where parents can share their concerns as well as post fundraising and school events. The membership consists of staff and parents.

I grew up in Asheville and attended both Claxton Elementary School and Newton School and began my early career as an art and theater teacher.

Over the years, I have been privy to all kinds of complaints regarding ACS management in central offices. I’ve witnessed countless losses in staff leaving our district, turnover of principals and a multitude of superintendents who come and go with very little investment in our community and basically no change in the opportunity gap.

We currently are asking our community to support the 2-cent tax for our schools, which amounts to a bake sale. Why is it that our boots-on-the-ground staff are asked to sacrifice when we continue to see no cuts to central offices staff, several of whom are making six-figure salaries?

In the past four years, our district shut down two amazing schools, and countless families migrated to charter schools. It seems that everyone has made sacrifices with the exception of those with the highest salaries who hold questionable jobs in a shrinking and much smaller school district than Buncombe County Schools. Is anyone in power listening? The teachers and staff are tired. Summer can’t come soon enough.

— Honor Moor
Founder, ACS District Wide Parent Group
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.