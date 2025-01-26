Letter: Thank you for sharing tips for loved ones

Thank you, Duncan Grosboll, for your thoughtful idea about leaving instructions for your wife [“My Story: Writing My Obituary, a How-to Manual and Love Note,” Jan. 8, Xpress].

My husband died in 2001; he was a firefighter and a great cook. I never asked him for his recipes. That first year is a roller coaster ride of emotions and questions.

Your wife will be very grateful for your important list, and I have been telling many friends this valuable information.

— Jan Dooley

Asheville