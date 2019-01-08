Letter: Thanks for making my case on civic clubs

I wish to reply to a letter, “Women Didn’t Kill Civic Clubs,” Dec. 12 [Xpress]. The writer is to be commended for taking the time to share her thoughts with your readers.

First, let me thank Mountain Xpress for publishing my original letter, “Changes Forced on Civic Clubs Yield Leadership Decline,” in the Oct. 10 issue. Also, you graciously printed a follow-up reply from me to a reader on Nov. 28 [“Let’s Get Back on Track With Civic Clubs”]. We’re proud and fortunate the public has your paper to provide a free flow of ideas and information.

Now, I wish to reply to the [Dec. 12] letter. I want to thank Martha S. Bradley, Esq., for agreeing with me that the country has gone into a funk since the 1980s. That is the period when the courts declared service clubs had to become coed. In a word, the country has been on a downward spiral ever since that time. So, let me thank her for concurring with me.

My service club experience was with the Johnson City Jaycees and the Mars Hill Civitan clubs, both now defunct. Could it be that the reason they failed is the loss of the right of free association?

She boasts that she is “as stubborn as hell.” I wonder if that is what they used to call “a hard-headed woman?” But let me congratulate her for being a service club president. It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to reach that pinnacle.

Let me add one final point to a flippant remark she made. In all my days of male service club membership, I do not recall any man being asked to “pull up his big girl pants.” Furthermore, I wouldn’t want to become a member of any club where they did.

So let me thank her for making my case.

— Anthony Ponder

Mars Hill