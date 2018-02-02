Letter: Thanks for taking care of your neighbors, WNC

The board members of Neighbors in Need extend their heartfelt thanks to our community of friends, volunteers and donors. Our generous patrons in caring this past year included, but were not limited to, churches, musicians, artists, schools, banks, local businesses and, of course, our wonderful WNC citizens!
Every day, we are heartened by your giving spirit. In 2017, many of you stepped forward to ensure that our neighbors who may be less fortunate or are experiencing a crisis had access to food, home fuel, medical assistance and other emergent needs through our nonprofit Marshall Food Pantry.
Again, we thank you and value your partnership and continued assistance as we enter 2018.
Happy New Year [from] the NIN board.
— Dana Deyette
NIN board member
Marshall
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.