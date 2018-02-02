Letter: Thanks for taking care of your neighbors, WNC

The board members of Neighbors in Need extend their heartfelt thanks to our community of friends, volunteers and donors. Our generous patrons in caring this past year included, but were not limited to, churches, musicians, artists, schools, banks, local businesses and, of course, our wonderful WNC citizens!

Every day, we are heartened by your giving spirit. In 2017, many of you stepped forward to ensure that our neighbors who may be less fortunate or are experiencing a crisis had access to food, home fuel, medical assistance and other emergent needs through our nonprofit Marshall Food Pantry.

Again, we thank you and value your partnership and continued assistance as we enter 2018.

Happy New Year [from] the NIN board.

— Dana Deyette

NIN board member

Marshall