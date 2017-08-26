Letter: The big bait and switch

Recently released and already delivered for your viewing pleasure is a new “stealth thriller” — your 2017-18 property tax bill. It includes a new city-imposed tax hoax produced, directed and choreographed entirely by our good friends at City Hall.

Remember that new property tax placed in the city’s 2017-18 annual budget — the special new tax “dedicated” to finance the $74 million in city bonds from the November 2016 bond referenda? Well, believe it or not, City Hall has just officially announced: “That ain’t gonna happen, folks!”

As our tax bill payments begin to replenish the city coffers, these “dedicated” new tax revenues will not be placed into a separated “debt service fund” to pay for interest and principal on the proposed bonds. Instead, in a July 27, 2017, affidavit filed under oath in the Buncombe County Superior Court by City Manager Gary Jackson, the city’s new official position is that: “The $.035 (the new 3.5 cents tax/$100 in property value) … is allocated instead to the General Fund’s Capital Reserve Fund, which can be used for many different purposes” (emphasis added).

Gotcha’ again, folks!

This outlandish “bait and switch” reversal and blatant misrepresentation by City Hall (by both staff and City Council) as to the intended purpose and use of the revenues from this new tax should remind us all of Sir Walter Scott’s classic poetic warning: “O what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”

— Sidney M. Bach

Asheville