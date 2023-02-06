Letter: The dangerous combination of children and guns

The weapon was a 9 mm handgun legally purchased by the child’s mother. The 6-year-old found the gun on the top shelf in a bedroom closet and shot his teacher last month in Newport News, Va. Sounds shocking, but actually, since 1999, there have been 11 cases in which the person pulling the trigger at school was no older than 10. In most cases, the shooting was unintentional.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, guns are now the No. 1 killer of children in the U.S., surpassing car accidents. The proliferation of gun sales within the last three years has led to greater accessibility and likelihood of injury or death by gun. An estimated 4.6 million children live in homes where guns are loaded and unlocked. In 2022, there were 301 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 133 deaths and 180 injuries, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Such tragedies have occurred in our area. Last September, a woman in Spartanburg, S.C., was fatally shot by her 3-year-old when the child gained access to an unsecured firearm. On Christmas Day 2021, a 3 1/2-year-old child in Edneyville accidentally shot herself and died when she found a handgun in her brother’s truck.

All of these deaths and injuries were preventable.

Teaching children not to touch guns is important, but the ultimate responsibility lies with adults. In the home, biometric safes accessible only by the adult owner are as easy to access as a nightstand drawer if needed in an emergency. Outside the home, guns for protection shouldn’t be left in glove boxes or purses where the gun can be accessed by children. As we learn from the Newport News shooting, hiding a gun on a closet shelf is not secure.

In Hendersonville, I lead a gun safety program called Be SMART for Kids, a nonpolitical, structured, consciousness-raising effort that teaches parents concrete steps they can take to keep their children safe from gun injury or death.

SMART stands for:

S — Secure your gun in a safe or on your body.

M — Model responsible behavior (talk to your kids).

A — Ask about the presence of guns in homes where your children go.

R — Recognize the role of guns in suicide.

T — Tell others to Be SMART.

Wise choices by adult gun owners will save lives.

— Kim Chao

Hendersonville

Editor’s note: Chao notes that she’s the Be SMART coordinator in Hendersonville and offers presentations and educational materials to organizations and concerned citizens groups. She can be contacted at besmarthendo@gmail.com. In Asheville, contact besmartasheville@gmail.com.