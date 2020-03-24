Letter: The Departed and Xpress reviews

I have to disagree with [Edwin Arnaudin’s] assessment that The Departed was an improvement on Infernal Affairs [Downhill review, Feb. 12, Xpress]. I saw Departed first and thought it was a terrific movie; then later I saw Infernal Affairs and thought it was much better. It hung together very tightly.

Perhaps [he is] just more used to an American style of expression — bigger “action”! The only thing I remember about The Departed is Jack Nicholson as a Whitey Bulger type, Matt Damon in a police uniform, and Leo tackling a large building. I remember many more details about Infernal Affairs.

By the way, I’m glad that there has been a diversity of movie reviewers in the Xpress. Good to get different viewpoints, especially women’s. I will never be impressed by smash-and-crash movies, which seem to be what men love.

— AA Lloyd

Asheville