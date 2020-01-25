Letter: The elephants in the room

“Decaying cities, declining economies, and mounting social troubles travel together. The combination is not coincidental.” — author Jane Jacobs
Sounds like Asheville/Buncombe struggles with the TDA and HCA. Unsolved city problems spread to regions. Substitute Robert Moses, the powerbroker of urban renewal, with either or both entities to see a path forward.
Quasi-official boards created by our villain(s) mislead us. Appearing as legitimate, we bow to demands and suffer the daily consequences. Reporters, letters and editorials serve to inform and inspire, but “feet on the street” is evolutionary action. A path forward to egregious profit-driven corporations is “feet on the street.”
— Annie Butzner
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.