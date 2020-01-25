Letter: The elephants in the room

“Decaying cities, declining economies, and mounting social troubles travel together. The combination is not coincidental.” — author Jane Jacobs

Sounds like Asheville/Buncombe struggles with the TDA and HCA. Unsolved city problems spread to regions. Substitute Robert Moses, the powerbroker of urban renewal, with either or both entities to see a path forward.

Quasi-official boards created by our villain(s) mislead us. Appearing as legitimate, we bow to demands and suffer the daily consequences. Reporters, letters and editorials serve to inform and inspire, but “feet on the street” is evolutionary action. A path forward to egregious profit-driven corporations is “feet on the street.”

— Annie Butzner

Asheville