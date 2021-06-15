Letter: The onslaught against climate change resiliency

Regarding Charlotte Street development, etc.: Outrageous that Avl taxpayers’ property tax is raised 22% without a plan to preserve trees that lure residents and tourists.

Outrageous that the Charlotte Street “development” is currently allocating a mere 18 units out of 183 as “affordable,” withholding info that such will only last for 20 years, while the Preservation Society has offered to keep current occupants in affordable housing forever.

Outrageous that the 123-year-old obelisk is dismantled, erasing Avl history and a longtime rallying place to express dissent.

Outrageous we’re told density is inevitable at the cost of neighborhood character, noise, logistics (parking), flooding and sewer issues: Told we can’t decry sprawl and density infill while both are nonregulated and already rampant.

Outrageous that we remain barred from public attendance at county and city meetings. Wholesale rape of this ilk packaged as “pragmatic,” while opposition is vilified, is shameful on all counts.

— Queen Lady Passion (Dixie Deerman)

High Priestess, Coven Oldenwilde

Asheville

Editor’s note: Although some boards and commissions continue to meet remotely, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners returned to in-person meetings on May 18, and Asheville City Council resumed in-person meetings June 8.