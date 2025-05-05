Letter: The wealth contained in UNCA’s forest

Last week, I was clearing a white oak tree that fell on my land during Tropical Storm Helene. The tree sprang to life around the same time as our U.S. Constitution, which, like the UNC Asheville woods, is currently under attack.

When I counted rings on one branch, I realized that this single limb had been growing since the Great Flood of 1916. This led me to think of UNCA’s significant but evolving role in our community, especially post-Helene. Since 2014, UNCA has had a revolving door of five chancellors, each serving for an average of two years. Imagine: One single limb on one fallen tree has been around 50 times longer than those empowered to make irreversible, long-term decisions that will impact Asheville forever.

I do not know what is to be the fate of the UNCA woods. I realize that there are calls for housing, performing arts centers, soccer complexes and all sorts of measurable symbols of “progress” that might bring a certain amount of “value” to certain groups. Frankly, I find it baffling that educated humans even consider razing an intact forest when they have acres of idle land at the old Health Adventure site that could be transformed to greater value right now.

More and more, I find myself pondering the immeasurable wealth that our few remaining urban forests contribute to neighbors, visitors and also as a potential draw for the best and brightest that UNCA might attract to study ecology, sustainability, environmental sciences and so forth.

UNCA doesn’t exist without Asheville, and Asheville doesn’t exist without forests.

Forests work for us around the clock in myriad ways that we’re only beginning to grasp. Planting saplings is an honorable step toward greater resiliency, I suppose.

But a forest saved is a forest we won’t have to replace.

— Robert McGee

Asheville