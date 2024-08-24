Letter: Theater is not a luxury

[Regarding “Ripple Effects: Local Theater Companies Respond to the Loss of UNCA’s Drama Department,” Aug. 7, Xpress:]

I am concerned that students seeking a “liberal arts” environment, experience and education will notice (like spinach between your teeth) that a theater experience is not available. Perhaps they will then choose another university.

Theater, unlike other disciplines, also forms the students’ character, self-discipline and, most importantly, self-affirmation that they are accepted, valued and also responsible for their actions and decisions. Plus of course, readies students for careers on and off the stage.

Theater is not a luxury. It is a staple in understanding what it means to be human, to connect, to be with others, and it also provides entertainment and enlightenment.

Most all of the local theater companies I think looked to UNC Asheville as a supply chain for their productions. Perhaps we can creatively involve our local community resources to save the theater department.

— Carol Anders

Asheville