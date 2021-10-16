Letter: Think outside the box for Bent Creek property

[Regarding “Mixed-use Development Could Come to Ferry Road,” Sept. 15, Xpress:] Obviously we’re growing! Will Buncombe County not need this asset of land in the future? If we need property in the future, where will we buy and could we afford it?

What if we ever decide to build a multipurpose concert and/or sports arena (with parking) and take the load off downtown? We’re stuck with terrible acoustics and many problems with our current unappealing, antiquated, too-small center.

— Annelise Mundy

Asheville