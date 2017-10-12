Letter: ‘Thirsty’ evokes ‘sympathy’

I just wanted to reach out and express my deepest sympathy for the poor woman who is forced to navigate the vicious sea of Asheville fine dining establishments and posh fundraisers where she has little more than coffee and water from which to choose [“Thirsty in Beer City,” Sept. 20, Xpress].

I am sure the newly homeless victims of Harvey and Irma, the earthquake survivors in Mexico and the hungry people all over the world (including those in our very own city) share my sentiments.

— Laura LaGrone

Asheville