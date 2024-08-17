Letter: This is no way to build a city

Last month, the Asheville City Council voted 5-1 to approve the conditional rezoning of the property located at 767 New Haw Creek Road. The vote signals the latest tortured step in this unpopular 84-home development.

During the meeting, no meaningful questions were asked by the Council. Details went by unchallenged. Assertions were made and left as fact. Revelations came to light and left in darkness. The outcome was predetermined.

Community concerns about bridge viability, infrastructure improvements, road safety and stormwater runoff were all dismissed. Residents were left to wonder who lived in the affected area, so off base were some comments by Council members.

Precisely how access to the property will be granted remains unresolved. For months, Mr. Kevin Jackson has circled the land searching for a cheaper way to enter the property after his profitability numbers took a hit following the need to build a pricier bridge over the wetlands.

When all seemed lost, the Haw Creek Community Association (HCCA) stepped in to save the day. The HCCA offered entry via a property in an adjoining neighborhood. Like so much in this sad saga, just how they planned to accomplish this remained unsaid.

What is certain, however, is that there is currently no legal right to build a road through this property. Every party involved is aware, but the vote happened anyway.

Yet, one thing is for sure. The HCCA will not be part of the campaign moving forward. They ceded any right to continue by the secretive way they negotiated with Mr. Jackson. The final plan promoted by the HCCA had no broad support or mandate from the community they claim to represent.

To be clear, the residents surrounding this property would have supported Mr. Jackson’s right to build houses. If only the Council had taken the time to find out how out of touch the HCCA was with its residents.

The approval process is broken. If saner heads had taken responsibility much earlier in the process, a better solution would have been derived. The Council twists all of its strategic plans in knots to justify an outcome that leads to more houses.

The mayor summed up the meeting by saying she voted for the development even though she doesn’t believe it will ever get built. This is no way to build a city.

— John Appleby

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to the Haw Creek Community Association with the letter writer’s points, and we received the following response from HCCA President Chris Pelly: “I agree with the writer that the development campaign in Haw Creek has divided some within our community. Most residents, however, understood this was a complex issue that sought to balance neighbors’ concerns with the demands of a growing city. Ultimately, most residents considered the outcome a reasonable compromise.

“When details of the proposed development were first revealed in late 2023, HCCA convened a working group open to any interested residents. Many chose to participate, and four conditions were identified to achieve community buy-in. With leadership from Mayor Manheimer over multiple negotiating sessions, developer Kevin Jackson finally agreed to the community’s conditions.

“Late in the game, a small group of neighbors, some of whom declined participation in the working group, demanded additional negotiations and called for delaying the City Council vote a fourth time. As negotiating conditions had already been met, the City Council chose to proceed. For more details, please visit our website [avl.mx/e16].”