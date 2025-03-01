Letter: Thoughtful zoning can help small homes fit in

[Regarding “Asheville City Council Ousts Chair, Vice Chair of Housing Authority Board,” Feb. 13, Xpress, as featured in the Feb. 19 Xpress newsletter:]
There is a significant amount of opportunity to build small homes (e.g., accessory dwelling units, or ADUs) on portions of existing residential lots should some thoughtful modifications of the existing Asheville Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) be accepted by the City Council.
This could free up the existing, unnecessarily limiting code. This would result in adding housing opportunities for those with significant financial constraints as well as for some, such as older adults, needing a more “accessible” type of housing setup than found in the local marketplace.
It is not necessary to face off protection of “legacy” neighborhoods against those seeking to free up buildable lots for more accessible and affordable homes. The concerns of the former can be (and often are) accommodated in other communities by well-thought-out zoning.
— Bill OConnell
Asheville
