Letter: Thoughts on voting and capitalism

They have grown strong — the American coward. Financially rich, they deny and buy votes with noodle backbones and Old Europe condemnation, aristocracy as if it is needed.

Failure dooms them; they squeeze and hold tightly, hoping that the universe will destroy their disease only after they have lived a long and prosperous life.

The American coward — funding violence to obliterate care — two party systems operating as team-wins of personalized ambition when America’s Constitution tells what synchronization is needed to care for this living planet.

Lying, always lying, until their wealth is so great they buy voices to sell fear — fat and cowardly jurisdiction to propel ignorance as the educational process, while the new innocence arrives within this prescribed chaos of addictive marketing techniques because winning is their only care.

Supreme Court members taking bids? States’ rights of Texas and Florida showing us how our federal rights called voting can be owned, while not one of these cowards has been stripped of their jobs as a felon.

Most of those slated to “serve and protect” are standing by — waiting for American justice to come to town, where their day will be helping in a neighborhood, any neighborhood, and become the role models of the innocent. They are ready; the people are ready.

Many people have come to Asheville to be part of the grassroots culture of Buncombe County — artistically and nutritiously; these folks live their lives as participants within the living planet. Here, too, they are being priced out. While all other nature has natural limits — capitalism.

We live in a beautiful land, America, with a constitutional prescription for harmony and well-being for all. The old European models crashed, discovering America was a divergence; we now have the 1300s resurfacing.

We’re all children in this universe and, like all good care units, we are to heal the sick — not elect them.

— David Reilly

Black Mountain