Letter: Threats to our country and Constitution

When I went to grammar school at Claxton, we children were excited to march around in assembly with little American flags and pledging allegiance to our country.

By 1942, when I was 12 years old, we all participated in celebrating the great sacrifices of our American troops, some of whom I remember lived on Farrwood Avenue and Garden Terrace in my neighborhood, and I was often reminded that they went away to war to protect our constitutional way of life.

Brave young black men sat at the Woolworth counter on Haywood Street demanding equal treatment and acceptance under the Constitution.

There were many demonstrations supporting Brown v. Board of Education, which said that under our great Constitution, the students of all-black Stephens-Lee High School could now attend all-white Lee Edwards High School as equal human beings.

As a student in civics class at Lee Edwards High School, I was taught that our Constitution written by dedicated American patriots was sacrosanct.

I attended war rallies in the Asheville Civic Center, and every speech made it very patently clear that our servicemen must be supported with unequaled civic support because our constitutional way of life was threatened.

I was called into the Korean War and answered because I had been imbued with the principle that when my country called me to protect our constitutional way of life, I must answer.

Now our country and our Constitution is again seriously threatened because our President Donald Trump has painted himself in to a corner and can never allow himself to be “Citizen Donald Trump” again.

— Jerry Sternberg

Asheville