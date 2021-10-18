Letter: To live up to Asheville’s reputation, don’t close library

What is new in my appeal to maintain the Oakley branch library is that closing it down would show the political leadership of Asheville to be less thoughtful and foresighted than the PR Asheville likes to tout about itself suggests.

To deny local citizens and their kids easy access to a walkable and attractively placed full-service library, featuring not only the convenience of an outdoor pavilion but a large playground — not to mention all the intellectual, literary, informational and community resources of a library in itself — is to undermine the values of genuine democracy. It is to tell persons they are not worthy of ready access to the wealth of knowledge and practical information, not to say art, humanities, scientific, religious and philosophical thinking, social and cultural study, etc., that only a ready-access public library can offer its citizens for making good decisions.

Denying citizens a local library would make Asheville seem yet more crass, mercenary and indifferent to the population, especially those not blessed with lots of free time, ready transportation, internet benefits and the like.

It becomes disheartening to live in a place advertised for its art and beauty and find that its leadership might effectively discourage the cultivation of personal and interpersonal resources of those and many other kinds among neighborhood citizens and their children. It does not go unnoticed that Asheville is willing to sell itself to the highest bidder.

— Guy Burneko

Oakley