Letter: Trees missing from sidewalk improvement plan

Looking at the Johnston Boulevard sidewalk improvement project, I was disappointed to see that street trees were not included. This area is currently losing its tree canopy. Including street trees in this project is both the time and place for the city to stand up and support trees in our communities.

This is an underserved neighborhood that is developing quickly. If street trees are not included now, this neighborhood may never have them. At the minimum, the city should provide tree pits (openings in the sidewalk) at the standard street tree spacing so that the community could plant the trees in the future.

If no accommodations are provided now as part of this project, there may never be a chance for this neighborhood and community to have the trees they deserve.

— Mike J. Zukoski

Asheville