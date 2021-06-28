Letter: Trump and his WNC followers

I have submitted this letter to Mountain Xpress because one of the key players … is Sidney Powell, who has a home in Biltmore Forest, and because I believe Xpress readers are intelligent enough to get it. I also believe that North Carolina as a whole will have a severe problem when and if Trump and his family are arrested. Asheville is my hometown, and while I was there a few years ago, I saw the Trump campaign rally and believe there are a large amount of Trump die-hards in Western North Carolina.

Trump, his family and others, including Republican national and state politicians, realize that the only strategy many of them have to jail in the near future is to whip up as much political violence and calls for insurrection as they possibly can to their heavily armed followers so that the state attorneys general who are after them will be told to drop the charges or face armed civil war. This is not a joke, and if you do not believe this is going on now today, well, please think seriously about it.

— John Penley

Las Vegas