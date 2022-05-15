Letter: Ullman will bring people together

I encourage my fellow Ashevilleans to vote Maggie for City Council on May 17.

Maggie Ullman Berthiaume builds the coalitions needed to pass effective policy and will immediately get to work bringing people together.

I have been present on many occasions where she loops an onlooking stranger into a discussion or invites a passerby onto her porch. This inclusive mindset informs her nature as a leader. She brings people together and builds the good faith needed to get things done.

At a time when we feel divided and there is noise from hot-button issues, Maggie’s campaign is focusing on the things that matter to everyone: affordable housing, a livable city and core city services. As a parent, sidewalk user and small-business owner, I encourage you to vote for Maggie on May 17.

— Hannah Cole

Claxton parent and business owner

Asheville