Letter: UNCA overreaches with protest surveillance

As a veteran who served from 2015-19 and a current student at UNC Asheville, I am deeply concerned by the university’s recent implementation of selective ID checking at a Palestinian solidarity protest. This practice, which appeared to target only the protesters, represents a significant and alarming overreach. It raises serious questions about the fairness and integrity of our institution’s commitment to free speech and equal treatment under campus policies.

During the protest, I personally observed university officials selectively checking the IDs of those actively participating, while bystanders and other community members were not subjected to the same scrutiny. This selective enforcement not only undermines the principles of equality and justice but also serves to intimidate those exercising their constitutional right to free expression. The message it sends is clear: Certain types of speech and assembly are subject to greater control and surveillance, which could potentially chill future participation in such critical civic activities.

UNC Asheville has long prided itself on fostering an environment of open dialogue and active learning, making this recent action even more disheartening. By setting a precedent that could discourage students from engaging in peaceful protests and expressing diverse viewpoints, the university contradicts its own values, signaling a distressing shift toward a more controlled and surveilled campus atmosphere.

I urge the administration to review and reconsider this approach immediately. To maintain the trust and respect of the university body, policies affecting freedom of speech and assembly must be applied uniformly and justly across all groups. We must ensure that our campus remains a space where academic freedom flourishes and where students feel safe and encouraged to express their views without fear of differential treatment.

— Jonathan Fonk

Arden