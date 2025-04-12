Letter: UNCA should pivot on urban forest

We signed a petition on Action Network advising UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly van Noort and UNC Asheville’s board of trustees to protect UNCA’s urban forest.
In case van Noort has not yet witnessed the millions of trees down from the storm, this is an invitation. Take an afternoon and drive through surrounding counties. When you see firsthand the endless, gut-wrenching sights of downed trees at every bend in the road, you, too, will understand what is at stake by ignoring a community that cares about the elimination of additional trees.
If anything positive comes out of the wreckage of Sept. 27, 2024, it will start with folks saying no to more development that ignores this precious ecosystem we call home. It is time to pivot with nature in mind.
— Tricia Collins
Burnsville
