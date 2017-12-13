Letter: Unity is key to progressives regaining power

A year has passed since millions of people around the globe mourned the United States’ election results. Some said it served the Democrats right. Some said to give him a chance. Some fell into deep depression.

If you were one who cheered the results, then this essay is not for you. If you were one who mourned and still holds great fear for our country and the world, then please read on.

In the past year, previously inactive people signed petitions, made phone calls, wrote letters, marched in rallies and attempted to meet with their representatives. Those previously too polite to discuss politics publicly are holding dialogues about values and issues in coffee shops and restaurants. People, like myself, who had no idea how to get involved are now full-blown activists.

This is all positive. This is our civic duty, and as Bernie Sanders says, “If there was ever a time in history for a generation to be bold and to think big, to stand up and fight back, now is that time.”

Fear and anxiety still persist. Every day, it seems more bad news hits the headlines. More division is felt not just between parties, but within parties.

My biggest fear is that the goal of those in charge will persist and we the people will be so divided that in 2018 and again in 2020, we’ll continue to see the country we love deteriorate into something we cannot bear.

The only viable solution is for us to pull together and join votes to change the establishment. We must encourage candidates to stand for the equity and empowerment of all. We must unite!

Without unity, we will fail. We will fail miserably.

How do we do join forces and stop the agenda to divide us further?

We may dream of a multiparty system and may even want to vote as if it existed, but the reality is we live in a two-party system: the Democrats and the Republicans. A third party has never won a presidential election. They have only been successful in splitting a party, causing the “other side” to win.

This is what we cannot allow to happen in 2018 and 2020!

If we truly want to see a more progressive and saner government, we will have to vote for either a Democrat or Republican. If we expect to ever stand a chance of getting a government that we can be proud of, we must begin to move the dial in the direction we’d like to go.

I fully understand the difficulty in voting for a party candidate you do not like or believe in. I also understand if we vote third party in 2018 and 2020, we will never win, and the Republicans will continue their disastrous agenda. I would far rather vote for someone who stands a chance of winning and aligns with at least some issues that defend all people than to toss my vote away on a third party.

We need to nudge the country in a kinder and more conscientious direction. To do that, I believe we need to help the Democrats who stand up for the good of all and to unify around these candidates at the voting booths.

This is why a group of dedicated progressives has united to form the Progressive Democrats of Buncombe County. North Carolina is the 18th state to have a progressive Democratic caucus, and we need vast numbers of people and energy to unify the Democrats and progressive independents to come together and win in 2018 and beyond.

We must come together! We must encourage and vote for Democratic candidates that stand up for the good of all. United we win.

For more information, please email PDOBPresident@gmail.com.

— Kris Kramer

Black Mountain