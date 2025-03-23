Letter: Use habitat restoration to reverse destruction

We’re really good at destroying natural habitats to make room for construction projects of all kinds. How about reversing that when possible with habitat restoration?

For example, 90% of the parking lot at the outlet mall is not being used. Why not remove the asphalt and plant trees, establish natural water areas and vegetation for wildlife food (not pretty areas for human viewing — this would be for wildlife!)?

I’m sure there are other similar areas not restricted to parking lots, e.g., deserted buildings, ravaged land areas.

— Kim Masnick

Asheville