Letter: Van Duyn is no friend

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

We moved here from Orange County, Calif., in late 2016. Fed up with Trump conservatives, we were looking forward to a progressive community. Then [Sen.] Terry Van Duyn voted for a bill to ban cities from passing anti-discrimination legislation for LGBT people in cities. She said she was supporting the Democratic governor and called it a compromise that even LGBT groups opposed.

Our GOP member of Congress back in California voted for anti-discrimination legislation. “If the Democrats like Van Duyn and Gov. Roy Cooper were going to be worse than our GOP member of Congress back home, why should my husband and I register with the Democratic Party?” I asked the Democrats of Buncombe County. My email was forwarded to Van Duyn, who replied “Dear Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn …” We registered with “No Political Party” affiliation in response.

In seeking how to contact Van Duyn, I saw she had a picture of herself in a rainbow flag T-shirt. Apparently, she wears her principles on her T-shirt so they are easy to shed when they become inconvenient. If she was simply supporting her party leader, how does that make her any better than the GOP officials who vote against what they believe to support Trump? Who does Van Duyn actually represent if not Asheville?

[A recent Xpress] edition said Van Duyn was running for lieutenant governor. Van Duyn doesn’t have our backs, so she won’t get our votes. She shouldn’t get the votes of anyone else in our region, either. “Fool us once, shame on you.” When Republicans vote against basic human rights, we rightfully challenge them. When I ask local Democrats why they support Van Duyn for doing the same thing, I get silences and awkward shrugs.

Buncombe County and the state deserve better than phony friends. At least with an honest enemy, we are allowed to keep fighting. But thanks to Van Duyn and Gov. HB Two-per, the leverage we had in that fight is gone.

— James Vaughn
Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Van Duyn with a summary of the letter writer’s points, but she declined to provide a response.

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Van Duyn is no friend

  1. NFB

    Where on Earth did you ever get the idea that Asheville was “a progressive community?”

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.