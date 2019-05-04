Letter: Vegetable protein may be dog diet culprit

While I appreciate her drawing our attention to this issue, Catherine Ashe [“Beware of Canine Diet Trend,” April 10, Xpress] left out the most important detail from the FDA’s dog-diet warning. Concerning taurine-deficiency dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) the alert reads, “Diets in cases reported to the FDA frequently list potatoes or multiple legumes such as peas, lentils, other ‘pulses’ (seeds of legumes), and their protein, starch and fiber derivatives early in the ingredient list, indicating that they are main ingredients” and that they “appear to be more common in diets labeled as grain-free.” That is the FDA’s warning to pet owners: Be concerned if your dog’s diet is high in vegetable protein.
The original warning is available here: [avl.mx/5xj].
— David Bloom
Swannanoa
