Letter: Veterans for Peace call for peace and justice

Our modern wars have always produced peace activists, not merely protesting wars but calling for a democratic change for peace and justice.

The most effective demonstrations have evolved into nonviolent resistance, which is an active and powerful protest necessary to put a check on our government’s use of military force to solve political problems.

The local Veterans for Peace, along with many Asheville [area] groups such as the Physicians for Social Responsibility, Just Peace for Israel/Palestine, and WNC 4 Peace, are calling for peace and justice in our world. Active nonviolent resistance is at its best when it does not focus on condemnation, but on healing, forgiveness, compassion and love, calling for democratic change. History shows that democracy demands active participation.

Here’s a short list of what Veterans for Peace advocate:

• Redirect Pentagon budget money for education, health care, infrastructure and sustainable green energy.

• Dismantle the U. S. empire here and abroad.

• Close U.S. bases on foreign soil and bring home the troops.

• Ban nuclear weapons.

• Dismantle corporate control of our government.

• Stop persecution of immigrants and refugees.

• End sexism and gender discrimination in the military.

• Respect and honor First Nation sovereignty and treaties.

• End racist violence.

The Veterans for Peace call on Congress to stop funding war and create a plan for peaceful solutions after 16 years of war and the death of tens of thousands in our Middle East wars.

This may seem too radical for many, but keep in mind that the “Just War” theory was an attempt to limit the war-making power of governments, not to condone war. The theory required that all other options be exhausted before military force be used. Let’s pray and work for peace in our time. For more info: vfpchapter099wnc.blogspot.com

— Ed Sacco

Asheville