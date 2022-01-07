Letter: Vindicated that idiotic kitchen ban lifted

Gotta say I am gratified, astonished, aggravated, annoyed and vindicated that Asheville City Council has much belatedly arrived at a policy I was fighting for 13 years ago (on Council) — the sensible idea that those property owners legally operating short-term rentals should be allowed to have full kitchens in their units [“Council OKs Ramada Proposal Despite Transparency Concerns,” Dec. 22, Xpress].

The money squandered by the city attempting to enforce the “no kitchen” law with annual and sometimes “surprise” inspections, the fines imposed on the operators who were occasionally caught, the expense imposed on those who complied with the law (reconfiguring kitchen spaces), the anger engendered by those of us who reported noncompliant hosts who were never investigated or penalized — all of that, since 2018, is attributable to my former (and some continuing) Council members who voted for the idiotic ban on kitchen ranges in the first place.

What a totally moronic waste of tax dollars and what an amazing example of bureaucratic stupidity. The city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars encouraging snitches and paying a commercial firm to comb the web for violators, while, at the same time, failing to shut down operators (even in my neighborhood) in blatant violation of the law.

But, hey, “I told you so” only goes so far. I will be voting against (again) any remaining Council member who voted for the 2018 “Home, Home With No Range” rule in this year’s election.

— Cecil Bothwell

Asheville