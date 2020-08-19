Letter: Vote for candidates who take virus seriously

In a recent Mountain Xpress was a moving and sad remembrance of the 1966 University of Texas shooting and deaths to demonstrate the irresponsible attitude of current Republican candidates not wearing masks at several recent political gatherings [“Events That Haunt Us Forever,” July 29].

One of a Republican candidate’s proudest qualifications for public office is his NRA rating, which is worn like a Boy Scout badge. They also frequently brag about their collection of weaponry. We’ve all seen the photo of Republican candidate Madison Cawthorn with his Cheshire grin while brandishing an expensive rifle. When asked why the importance of owning so many guns, a Republican candidate will often say, “They are to protect my family.”

Bless their hearts! It’s like they almost understand the need to wear a mask.

We are all trying to get through this invisible threat to our families, and we all hold a collective responsibility to use the guidance given us as our understanding of the virus evolves.

Our efforts are devalued by these Republican candidates who laughingly pretend their carelessness and irresponsibility is justified. How many Western North Carolina people have to suffer or die before these Republicans realize their immorality?

We as citizens expect and deserve better of our elected officials. Please vote for these Democratic candidates: Brian Caskey for 48th District Senate, Sam Edney for 113th District representative, Brian Turner for 116th District representative, Josh Remillard for 117th District representative and Moe Davis for 11th Congressional District representative. They take this coronavirus seriously and understand the anguish of our friends and neighbors suffering on many levels because of COVID-19.

— John H. Fisher

Hendersonville