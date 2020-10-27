Letter: Vote for candidates who will fight for WNC residents

We are the people of Western North Carolina: infants to the elderly; male and female; Native Americans, whites, blacks, Latino, Asian, biracial and biethnic; veterans; the disabled; workers and employers; the affluent and the unemployed; the homeless and food insecure; the sick and healthy; the gays and straights; the married and singles; the students, well-educated and functionally illiterate; religious and nonreligious; and the urban and the rural.

In some way or another, we all pay the taxes that support local and state government to provide services for us. This is what we want our tax dollars to do:

• Provide quality public education to help our children to succeed and to help us improve the quality of our lives through better jobs.

• Provide affordable broadband internet access to every part of our districts because it is as essential as other basic services like water and electricity.

• Increase the minimum wage to a living wage and address the need for women and people of color to have pay equity.

• Give all of us access to affordable health care that is not dependent on a job.

We don’t want elected officials who are going to serve or give allegiance to campaign donors, corporate lobbyists, the whims and fancies of people they admire, their friends in high places or political bosses. We need elected officials who remember what it means to be human, that people matter and are cared for, who know we are all connected and are willing to speak up and fight for all the people of Western North Carolina.

Let’s vote for all of us and our needs. Vote for Democratic candidates Moe Davis for 11th District congressional representative, Brian Caskey for 48th Senate District, Josh Remillard for 117th House District and Sam Edney for 113th House District. They are the voter’s voice.

— John H. Fisher

Hendersonville