Letter: Vote Kapoor for neighborhood involvement

South Asheville activist Vijay Kapoor has signed into the race for Asheville’s City Council. An attorney who also has degrees in economics and public policy studies, Kapoor heads a firm that consults on governmental and public-sector workforce issues for both large and small governments. If elected, he would advocate for greater involvement of neighborhood representatives in the City Council’s planning and decision-making.

Vijay was born in Chicago, the son of an Indian father and a Polish mother. He grew up in Asheville and now lives with his wife and children in the Ballantree community on Sweeten Creek Road.

I urge readers to vote for Vijay Kapoor for Asheville City Council in the election on Tuesday, Sept. 12, if you agree with me that “We need policies that permit rational and responsible development, but preserve what makes this area special.”

— Paula I. Robbins

Asheville