Letter: Vote with cannabis legalization in mind

April 20 [was an] unofficial holiday within the stoner community, and I hope everyone who chose to celebrate enjoyed it! However, I also hope that you took time out of your day to reflect on the detrimental effects the criminalization of cannabis has had on generations of communities of color. Black people are almost four times as likely to be arrested for cannabis use than white people, despite similar usage rates. The vast majority of these arrests are for possession. Furthermore, states spend billions of dollars each policing these drugs.

The majority of Americans support the legalization of cannabis, as do an overwhelming majority of young people. As an organizer with NextGen North Carolina, I talk to young North Carolinians every day who want our elected officials to legalize cannabis. We’re going to the polls in November with cannabis legalization in mind, and that’s why we’ll be voting Sen. Thom Tillis out of office.

Sen. Tillis is against cannabis legalization, and he has voted several times to maintain the criminalization of both recreational and medical cannabis. While Tillis may accept a criminal justice system that disproportionately targets black Americans and wastes money doing so, voters do not — and we’ll make that clear in November.

— Max Wimer

Weaverville