Letter: Votes are for favorites, not best

Once again, the Xpress collects votes on people’s favorites and then announces which have been voted “best.” If we were to vote on our favorite color, you would announce which color is “best.”
— Ron Ogle
Asheville
Editor’s response: For the 23rd year in a row, Xpress has asked readers to vote in the Best of WNC poll. Favorite color is not one of the categories.
