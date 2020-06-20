Letter: We can afford Forever Free movement

We folks who consider ourselves white or white-skinned need to donate a generation of support for all American people of color in the country. For all the generations of disentitlement from our public stores, so to speak, not to mention the centuries of cruelty, people of color, the poor and the marginalized remain outside the benefits of natural inheritance.

But now, there could be a reckoning of this debt, a powerful way to come to terms with some of the injuries that are still in need of healing. Maybe not your injury or my debt personally (or maybe yes), but whichever — gratefully giving in appreciation for all we have enjoyed and been allowed to own.

Free college. Free child care. Free health insurance. Forever Free could be the name of the movement. Locally, lowest interest rates, no fees on many ordinary things, no property tax and a free electric truck for each household.

If we can afford it, why wouldn’t we do it? Let’s start in Asheville and the surrounding area.

Sounds like the subject of a good debate. Anyone want to take it on?

And here’s an amazing quote from Wendell Berry in Adam Brock’s necessary book, Change Here Now: Permaculture Solutions for Personal and Community Transformation:

“A crowd whose discontent has risen no higher than the level of slogans is only a crowd. But a crowd that understands the reasons for its discontent and knows the remedies is a vital community, and it will have to be reckoned with.”

Onward to remedies!

— Arjuna da Silva
Black Mountain

