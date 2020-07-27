Letter: We can be superheroes defeating COVID-19

COVID-19 is a monster of mythological proportions. That notion brought me to a simple storyline that may be relevant and useful in conveying an animate image of the beast, and a simple, accessible weapon that children and adults can use to tame it — the mask. So, here’s the storyline:

We all love superheroes. At times like these, we could use a few; we could use many. At times like these, we all wish we could be superheroes. Some would say that’s not possible. But, in fact, it is possible. We can all together be superheroes — The Masked Marvels. Our deadly enemy is COVID — the Invisible Dragon. COVID takes your breath away to feed its fire and fury. The more of our breath it can get, the bigger and deadlier it becomes.

But when you wear a mask, COVID can’t take your breath away. And when enough of us are wearing masks, COVID — the Invisible Dragon won’t have enough of our breath to keep growing, and it will shrink down to a size we can manage. COVID the Dragon will be reduced to a dragonfly.

Toward this suggestion, I have ordered enough cotton masks for the kids and adults among my family and friends. I also ordered iron-on appliques of small fire-breathing dragons and even smaller dragonflies. One of each will go on either cheek of the masks. This will graphically portray the essential storyline.

So, join the millions who are already Masked Marvels. We can all together be superheroes and defeat COVID. Also, let’s try to find more avenues to access support for this essential lifesaving gesture. The more we wear masks, the more lives we save.

— Richard Sackett

Asheville