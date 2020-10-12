Letter: We can depend on Wells

Over the last years, there has been a string of elected officials who have been indicted for one unethical behavior or another here in Buncombe County. It is good to know that we have one candidate that you can rely on — Terri Wells.

Terri Wells is running for county commissioner for District 1. I’ve known Terri for over seven years and have worked alongside her on numerous events. When people work on a project with Terri, they quickly learn that she expects them to follow the rules to the letter.

There has been a number of events at the Leicester Community Center in which I worked with Terri. One rule of the management of LCC is to leave the center as clean as when you found it. My husband and I would help with cleanup, putting folding chairs and tables away. Then we would sweep the floors. Terri would insist that the floors be mopped thoroughly. If there was no one to stay and mop, she would stay and mop all of the floors in every room.

This is the type of person she is. She takes that extra mile to do the job right. If you vote for Terri Wells for county commissioner of District 1, you can expect an honest and hardworking person for your commissioner.

— Diane A-Akert

Leicester

Editor’s note: A-Akert reports that she is volunteering for Wells’ campaign.