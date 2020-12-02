Letter: We don’t need Raytheon plant

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Everyone has likely heard about the new Pratt & Whitney/Raytheon plant going up in South Asheville. I have many concerns about this, the most important being that they are going to build parts for engines for F-35s, which will end up being sold to countries like Israel, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. President Trump has recently said that the U.S. will be selling F-35s to UAE. These planes will be used for more bombing of Yemen and other places. We are already selling lots of weapons and weapon systems to Saudi Arabia to use on Yemen.

Yemen is an unholy mess. So is Libya. Both these wars were started under Obama and continued under Trump. These wars do not serve or help regular people in our country at all. They are causing mass deaths and mass misery in both Yemen and Libya. These wars certainly do keep the profits up in the industries that sell military equipment and weapons and bombs. These wars and human misery do not show up on our TV screens, so they are ignored.

[A] major export for manufactured goods from the U.S. is from the military-industrial complex. These jobs pay well, so Americans do not seem to care that these weapons end up hurting ordinary people and destroying the environment in foreign countries. Our politicians certainly do not care. We currently have local Democrats who are cheering on the building of this MIC plant in South Asheville and thereby furthering Trump’s agenda. And you can be sure it will be on Biden’s agenda, too.

We really do not need this in our backyard. We are better than this. And we sure do not need to spend tax dollars to subsidize this Raytheon plant.

— Susan Oehler
Asheville

