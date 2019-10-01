Letter: We have chance to change direction of City Council

You may recall that the citizens of Asheville overwhelmingly voted against districting in City Council elections in November 2017. Political carpetbagger Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, and his GOP cohorts in our nanny state legislature disregarded our collective will and will force district elections upon us. What happened to the GOP mantra of limited government that protects the individual’s right to self-determination, in this case the citizens of the city of Asheville? That’s the downside.

The upside is that we have a year to identify and recruit candidates in our respective local districts to run for City Council in 2020. As a community, we have the opportunity to change the direction and priorities of City Council by electing representatives who more closely reflect our values and vision for Asheville going forward.

If you’re tired of seeing downtown Asheville morphing into a gentrified concrete jungle of high-rise buildings, boutique hotels and parking garages, then elect City Council reps who will oppose those projects. If you’re tired of paying additional school taxes for a system that has failed our minority students for 20-plus years, then elect someone who will advocate for a merger with Buncombe County Schools, eliminate Asheville City Schools administration and lower your property taxes.

These are just two of the issues that the community at large can effect change by electing Council members who will reflect the will of the people in their district instead of the developers and entrenched bureaucracy.

— Nancy Tabel

Asheville