Letter: We must rekindle the fire of resistance

I have been struggling with the poor showing of people [locally] at organized resistance to the assaults on our liberties, our democracy, our environment and our humanity that continue to hammer us daily. I hear, “It’s just too much,” “I am so depressed,” and “I’m overwhelmed and paralyzed.” People are retreating to their “normal” lives, protecting their hearts and minds from what someone recently called PTSD. I would reframe that as OTSR: Ongoing Traumatic Stress Response.
It demonstrates cognitive dissonance, where we can’t reconcile reality with our expectations of how life “should” be. Shutting us down in this way is exactly the point of the daily assaults. We cannot and must not allow ourselves to fall for this tactic. Hiding only empowers those who wish to own our future.
To prevent the demise of our democracy, we must participate in it. We must come out of our cocoons and rekindle the fire of resistance; and commit to this for however long it takes to block the clear and present rise of tyranny we’re seeing in the U.S. Leaders follow when the people lead. We must act together to guarantee a safe and healthy future for our children.
— Carolyn Anderson
Asheville
Carolyn — Though I think you are speaking of the need for active citizenship on a national scale. As a long-time school board, city council, state official
Oh DRAT …. my hand tremors hit the wrong button, and who knows where the rest of my response went to …. anyway … just wanted to agree with you that folks need to develop that HABIT of attending local government meetings … most agendas are no online. As a long time local GADFLY, I know that getting folks out of their comfort zone is like pulling teeth. But once they do, they find that in addition to performing your civic DUTY it can often be fun. After meeting pie and ice cream gab sessions are a part of my happy memories.
My theory as to how to ensure voter turnout-forget the cutesy “I Voted Today” stickers.
Give some tax write offs for local BBQ catering companies.
You show up, vote, you get fed.
Piedmont vinegar based BBQ, greens, slaw and cornbread yes sir.
Win/win.
The Romans did it with ‘bread and circuses’.
Andrew Jackson (not my favorite POTUS by any means)did it with hard cider.
Boatrocker – providing food for votes ….. OH YUM! I’m for it! The only trouble is – in this day and age, one would worry about contamination and of course law suits for every tummy ache.
As to providing liquor for votes cast …. Geo. Washington started that barrel rolling, so a long history. But today would raise a complaint from whichever side did not provide enough booze to get voters. More law suits, ad nauseum.
I’m both moved and confused by this letter…. yes we can “vote” for change, but does it really do any good?
2.8 MILLION MORE people voted for Hillary; yet we have this National embarrassment in office… the vast majority want single payer and it still Won’t happen..
Taking our country back by force or “resistance” only gets us detained WITHOUT due process indefinitely (patriot act)…. people can’t organize for change… once u try; givernemnt labels you a domestic terrorist via NSA email, text, and telephone conversation snooping.
Text from my 70 y/o mother
“This is no longer Democracy ….we are RULED into submission; silenced in one way or other. I see it, I feel it; and sad my kids are a part of it…..”
As an honorably disabled veteran who proudly served this country 20 years ago… Id NOW think twice about crossing the street to piss on it if it were in fire….
TO ALL- – Interesting collection of data regarding all of our elections. How many voted , popular & electoral votes. —– One data point that caught my eye was the percent of turnout at each election 20;s – 1 ; 30’s – 0 ; 40’s – 3; 50’s 19; 60’s – 11; 70;s – 12; 80’s 3; — the lowest % was 26.9% in 1824 [J Q Adams – A Jackson] Interesting that the lowest turnout also was the only election to be decided in the House of Representatives. The 2000’s have ranged from 51.2 % to 58.2 % — the 1900’s from 49% to 73.2% — the 1800’s from 57.6% to 81.8% [exception 26.9% cited earlier] well, that’s enough of that. Here is link, if you have an appetite for more #’s [that is, if you are still awake after all of these fascinating stats. ]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_presidential_elections_by_popular_vote_margin#List
In case you wonder what all these #;s have to do with the subject of the letter …. how to get a larger percent of our citizens to vote with their feet as well as the ballot – these #’s give a measuring stick against turn out in other decades. And we have the GIGANTIC Social Media at our disposal. I’m somewhere between Pollyanna and ALL IS LOST, time to pick up the pitchforks.