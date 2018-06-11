Letter: We must rekindle the fire of resistance

I have been struggling with the poor showing of people [locally] at organized resistance to the assaults on our liberties, our democracy, our environment and our humanity that continue to hammer us daily. I hear, “It’s just too much,” “I am so depressed,” and “I’m overwhelmed and paralyzed.” People are retreating to their “normal” lives, protecting their hearts and minds from what someone recently called PTSD. I would reframe that as OTSR: Ongoing Traumatic Stress Response.

It demonstrates cognitive dissonance, where we can’t reconcile reality with our expectations of how life “should” be. Shutting us down in this way is exactly the point of the daily assaults. We cannot and must not allow ourselves to fall for this tactic. Hiding only empowers those who wish to own our future.

To prevent the demise of our democracy, we must participate in it. We must come out of our cocoons and rekindle the fire of resistance; and commit to this for however long it takes to block the clear and present rise of tyranny we’re seeing in the U.S. Leaders follow when the people lead. We must act together to guarantee a safe and healthy future for our children.

— Carolyn Anderson

Asheville