Letter: We need Lee’s pragmatic, progressive policies

My beautiful, eclectic, open-minded city of Asheville faces a vital choice on Nov. 7. The three people we add to City Council will shape the future of a town that serves as a beacon for visitors but should above all be a nurturing home for all its residents.

I urge my fellow citizens to vote for Rich Lee. His thorough research, compassionate listening ear and pragmatic yet progressive policies are exactly what we need. He understands that snappy slogans may grab our attention, but only deep understanding of the complex topics we face will lead to good outcomes.

Rich’s steady temperament and eagerness to collaborate with other leaders of goodwill will serve him — and us — well on City Council. His soft-spoken demeanor goes hand in hand with a profound commitment to our community and a genuine zeal for honest, equitable and accountable government.

Rich’s integrity and work ethic are evident both in how he earns his living (as a socially responsible financial adviser specializing in green investing) and in the exemplary way he has conducted himself during years of volunteer public service and in this campaign. I am proud to call him my friend and my candidate.

— Nina Tovish

Asheville

Editor’s note: Tovish reports that she has served as a volunteer in Lee’s campaign.