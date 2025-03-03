Letter: Welcome back, Walmart

A huge thank-you to the tireless crews who worked day and night to rebuild our neighborhood Walmart on Bleachery Boulevard. It’s great to once again be able to shop close to home for affordable household goods of all kinds.

And to the staff at the Hendersonville Road Walmart, thank you for welcoming us and serving us at your store these last few months; you helped make post-Helene life easier for so many of us.

— Lauri Bailey

East Asheville