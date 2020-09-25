Letter: Wells brings people together

The attraction of the candidacy of Terri Wells for county commissioner is that of a person who realizes our immediate goals must be the same as our long-view goals: goals for the common good. It starts with a conservative nature born of her farming roots and heritage, intrinsic to every family which has sustained itself while working the soil, reading the weather and interacting with animals, plants, the forest and Mother Nature in order to produce, survive and sustain. Such livelihood can provide the best lessons for working together, planning progressively, while spending frugally and wisely. Terri has principles, which are ones of ancient goodness. Terri’s Buncombe County rural roots, generations old, have produced in her a quality of wisdom.

I respect her as an educator. She has taught public school. That’s a tough job — even more so now. She has worked with the Asheville City Schools’ parents, teachers and students as a professional. Also forthright in her platform, and reemphasized constantly by her, has been the certain need for broadband accessibility for every family and for every business — homeplace or storefront — in Buncombe County.

I have traveled the world widely and, in doing so, worked for several years in two countries known as ancient civilizations. Every time I come home to Western North Carolina, I proudly see that we still for now retain very much treasure that others have lost. But we must sustain our waters, our forests, our land fertility. Asheville and Buncombe County as one can remain viable and resilient even though much of the rest of the world suffers overpopulation, foolish urbanization and agrarian decline — to everyone’s peril. Terri Wells has worked toward and had results from conservancy of Buncombe County agricultural and other productive lands. We must retain our capacity to support our population. We must integrate our capacity into wise use — urban and rural.

Vote for Terri Wells in District 1. We need her leadership. She will listen and engage as much as humanly possible with any person possessing any little bit of horse sense on any topic they wish to pursue with her as our commissioner. She brings people together.

— Lawrence Williamson

Asheville

Editor’s note: Williamson reports that he’s volunteering for Wells’ campaign.