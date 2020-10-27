Letter: Wells has insight into city and country needs

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[In support of] Terri Wells for Buncombe County commissioner, District 1: I have known Terri and her family for over 35 years as much-loved neighbors here in Big Sandy Mush. As a ninth generation local farmer, Terri’s roots run very deep, and it is clear she has inherited her family’s passion for community service. With her intelligence, energy and something so rare these days — true integrity — she will serve Buncombe County well.

With her help, I may finally see broadband and cellular service available to me and my neighbors. (Terri helped get high-speed internet for our community at our community center)

As a member of the Buncombe County Agricultural Advisory Board, program director with WNC Communities and past program director with Asheville City Schools Foundation, it is clear she has insight into both city and country needs. Let’s elect someone we can be proud of! Vote for Terri!

— Julia Borg
Leicester

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.