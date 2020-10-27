Letter: Wells has insight into city and country needs

[In support of] Terri Wells for Buncombe County commissioner, District 1: I have known Terri and her family for over 35 years as much-loved neighbors here in Big Sandy Mush. As a ninth generation local farmer, Terri’s roots run very deep, and it is clear she has inherited her family’s passion for community service. With her intelligence, energy and something so rare these days — true integrity — she will serve Buncombe County well.

With her help, I may finally see broadband and cellular service available to me and my neighbors. (Terri helped get high-speed internet for our community at our community center)

As a member of the Buncombe County Agricultural Advisory Board, program director with WNC Communities and past program director with Asheville City Schools Foundation, it is clear she has insight into both city and country needs. Let’s elect someone we can be proud of! Vote for Terri!

— Julia Borg

Leicester