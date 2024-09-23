Letter: Wells has proven record of service

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Terri Wells is a voice and choice we can trust  for Buncombe County commissioner, District 2. “Deep Roots, Broad Vision” is Terri’s slogan, and her leadership on the Board of Commissioners proves her slogan true. Her record demonstrates Terri’s dedication to the communities, lands and children of Buncombe County. As a ninth-generation dedicated member of the rural Sandy Mush community, Terri knows the strength of all our local communities and is ready to listen and support their expressed needs with resources.

Under her leadership, rural areas are being connected to high-speed internet, with projects underway in Leicester, Ox Creek, Reems Creek and Sandy Mush. As rural residents, we know that fast, reliable communication is crucial to working from home, running small businesses and pursuing education and telehealth. Terri’s decisive leadership has been critical for getting high-speed internet to these areas.

Terri champions public education, teachers and children, consistently voting for sensible funding increases for public education. She is currently working with the Swannanoa community to keep the Swannanoa Library open. Terri knows the importance of our local libraries for our children and for all of us.

Terri Wells knows that we in Buncombe County need open spaces, clean water and air in which to be well and thrive. She has joined commissioners to triple the conservation budget in Buncombe County and took the lead on a $30 million open-space bond that will conserve our working family farms and mountains, including the conservation of more than 300 acres of Deaverview Mountain, a natural area and open space that will eventually be made accessible to the public.

Terri Wells is a candidate who has a proven record of service to our communities, children, open spaces and farmlands. I will cast my vote for her in November with confidence and enthusiasm.

— Lorrie Jayne
Sandy Mush

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.